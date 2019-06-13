Kyrgyzstanis win 156 medals at Asian Arm Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won 156 medals at the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The championship was held on June 8-11 in Cholpon-Ata town. More than 500 athletes from Kyrgyzstan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Japan participated in it. The sportsmen competed in 121 weight categories among young men, adults, veterans and people with disabilities.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan won 28 gold, 49 silver and 79 bronze medals. It took the 2nd place in team scoring losing only to the Kazakhstan’s team, which has 367 medals. The national team of Uzbekistan took the 3rd place.

It was the third Asian Championship held in Kyrgyzstan. The previous championships were held in 2007 and 2017. The national team of Kyrgyzstan won 83 medals two years ago.