Internationally wanted Kyrgyzstani arrested in Russia

Employees of the Department of the Federal Security Service and the Criminal Investigation Department of Ulyanovsk Oblast of Russia arrested a native of Kyrgyzstan who was internationally wanted. Russian media reported.

The 34-year-old man arrested in Zasviyazhsky district of Ulyanovsk crossed the Russian border and registered using fake documents.

The man was put on wanted list in Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of hooliganism and inclination to suicide.

The detainee is being currently prepared for extradition to Kyrgyzstan.
