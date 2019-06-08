Ninth-grader commits suicide in Novopavlovka village

A ninth-grader hanged himself in Novopavlovka village of Sokuluk district. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The police received a message about the corpse of a minor on June 3.

«Operational investigative group found the body of the minor boy in the yard of a house. The body of the deceased was found by relatives, and they reported to the police. The boy was identified as 17-year-old D.A. He was a student of the ninth grade of a school in Sokuluk district of Chui region. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated,» the police department reported.