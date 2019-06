There are 1,040,000 preschool children in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reported.

However, as the Parliament says, only 24 percent of the total number of the children go to kindergartens.

At the same time, all pre-school educational organizations are overcrowded, and additional need is more than 100,000 places.

In total, there are 1,497 pre-school educational organizations working in the republic and 2,070 schools.