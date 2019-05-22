Kara-Balta riverbed protection works carried out on Bishkek-Osh road

Gabion nets are laid out to strengthen and prevent erosion of Kara-Balta riverbed at the 89th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh highway. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

Patching is carried out and road marking is made on the road. The amount of the contract under which the protection work is carried out is 296.9 million soms. It includes three-year maintenance of the project site, rehabilitation of the road in the area with a total length of 8 kilometers and replacement of the road surface with a length of 9 kilometers.

«The contract includes patching of the pavement, rough-surface treatment of the pavement wear layer, pouring of cracks, replacement of road signs, maintenance of drainage facilities, control over roadside plants, repair of bridges, protection of slopes, ensuring winter and proper maintenance of the road surface in various weather conditions,» the statement says.