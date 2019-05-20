Flower shyrdak appears near Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek

Shyrdak of flowers was laid out by the staff of Bishkekzelenkhoz municipal enterprise near the Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek. The enterprise posted on Facebook.

According to it, this is the largest object on which the employees of Bishkekzelenkhoz work.

«The ornament is laid with flowers, crushed marble complements the composition. Previously, a special plastic cover was laid under it, thanks to which the pebbles will not fall into the ground,» the company stressed.

Bishkekzelenkhoz added that the Philharmonic Hall is decorated with white marble, so the crashed marble perfectly fits into the floral national carpet.