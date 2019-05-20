14:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Flower shyrdak appears near Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek

Shyrdak of flowers was laid out by the staff of Bishkekzelenkhoz municipal enterprise near the Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek. The enterprise posted on Facebook.

According to it, this is the largest object on which the employees of Bishkekzelenkhoz work.

«The ornament is laid with flowers, crushed marble complements the composition. Previously, a special plastic cover was laid under it, thanks to which the pebbles will not fall into the ground,» the company stressed.

Bishkekzelenkhoz added that the Philharmonic Hall is decorated with white marble, so the crashed marble perfectly fits into the floral national carpet.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
Fire in Philharmonic Hall extinguished. Preliminary cause - short circuit
Fire in Philharmonic Hall brought under control
Bishkek Philharmonic Hall on fire
No explosives found in box at Philharmonic Hall
Police officers check suspicious object in Bishkek
Popular
Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI