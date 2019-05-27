SCO summit in Bishkek. Repair of Philharmonic Hall completed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited T. Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Renovation of the building of the Philharmonic Hall was fully completed, in particular, the lobby and stage were restored along with the lighting, sound and heating systems. The artists’ dressing rooms were also repaired.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed after the inspection that special attention at the state level would be paid to the cultural objects of the capital.

The Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after A. Maldybaev, the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after T. Abdumomunov and the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Aitmatov will be repaired this year.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, the buildings of the drama theaters have never been thoroughly repaired since their commissioning in 1970 and 1972. The Opera and Ballet Theater was last time overhauled in 1978, a partial repair was carried out in 2016–2017. The Philharmonic Hall was last repaired in 2007.