National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspended the licenses of the United System of Instant Payments Limited Liability Company (QIWI trademark). Press service of the National Bank says.

This decision was made because of the failure to comply with the instructions of the National Bank. At the same time, the temporary suspension of licenses does not relieve the Unified System of Instant Payments LLC from fulfillment of its obligations.

National Bank revokes license from Mobilnik payment operator
«The National Bank, within the authority, takes the necessary measures to minimize risks for the payment system of Kyrgyzstan and protect the rights of consumers of financial services,» the National Bank said.

The National Bank revoked the licenses of one more payment operator Mobilnik LLC for non-compliance with the requirements of the regulator.

Recall, from February 1 to March 7, 2019, the National Bank inspected the work of the United Instant Payment System LLC — QIWI payment operator. Since March 1, 2019, due to violation of the requirements of the regulatory legal acts of the National Bank, the payment operator was ordered to suspend the acceptance of payments and settlements in favor of third parties. This requirement is still valid.
