National Bank, cellular companies discuss return of money from personal accounts

Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov met with representatives of cellular companies. Press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting, in addition to mobile operators (MegaCom, Beeline, O! trademarks), was attended by representatives of associations of telecom and payment systems operators. The parties discussed amendments and additions to legal acts regulating the activities of payment system operators and payment organizations.

The issues related to the agent-based scheme for the return of funds from the personal accounts of subscribers, an increase in the authorized capital, the guarantee of payments (100% prepayment and insurance deposits) were touched upon.

Following the situation with the mobile operators MOBILNIK and QIWI, a working group was created to change some of the requirements for payment system operators, tightening them. The group made a regulatory impact analysis of the changes, and they will be submitted for public discussion in the near future.

«It’s about tightening of requirements for operators. They carry out operations in favor of a third party, so the task of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is to secure the citizens. People should not worry if their money reaches the goal,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.

In mid-May, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic revoked the licenses of MOBILNIK LLC and suspended QIWI licenses. Payment terminals of MOBILNIK LLC began to malfunction at the end of January. A number of large companies refused its services. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic suspended the licenses of MOBILNIK.

In addition, from February 1 to March 7, 2019, the National Bank carried out an inspection of the work of the United System of Instant Payments LLC — QIWI payment operator. Since March 1, 2019, due to violation of the requirements of the regulatory legal acts of the National Bank by QIWI, it was instructed to suspend the acceptance of payments and settlements in favor of third parties.