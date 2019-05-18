National Bank revokes license from Mobilnik payment operator

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan revoked license from Mobilnik payment operator. Press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The decision was made because of the systematic failure to comply with the requirements and demands of the regulatory legal acts of the National Bank. Licenses were revoked the day before.

«The revocation of licenses does not relieve Mobilnik Limited Liability Company from fulfilling its obligations. The National Bank, within the authority provided by the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, is taking the necessary measures to minimize risks for the payment system and protect the rights of consumers of financial services,» the message says.

Payment terminals of Mobilnik LLC began to malfunction at the end of January. Because of this, Severelectro, Oshelectro and MegaCom refused its services. Later, Beeline, O!, Internet provider Aknet and Bishkekteploset reported about temporary refusal to work with Mobilnik.

On February 6, the company management announced elimination of technical malfunction. However, later, the system repeatedly failed. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic suspended the licenses of Mobilnik.