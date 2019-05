Four houses burned down in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

The fire occurred yesterday, May 13, at about 20.20 in Zhany-Turmush village. A total of 629 square meters of housing burned down.

«No victims and injured were reported. Seven fire teams worked at the scene along with police officers. The fire was extinguished at 22.36. Preliminary cause is a short circuit of electrical wiring,» the ministry added.