Board of Directors of Centerra with new Kyrgyzstan’s representatives elected

Canadian company Centerra Gold Inc. announced results of elections of its Board of Directors. There are 3 representatives of Kyrgyzstan among 11 people.

Dushen Kasenov and Maksat Kobonbaev became new members of the Board of Directors from Kyrgyzstan. In addition, Askar Oskombaev remained in the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. consists of 11 people. Kyrgyzstan is represented by two independent representatives and one member, who is dependent on Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.

Nurlan Kyshtobaev withdrew from the Board of Centerra Gold Inc. in 2018. He was replaced by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyrgyzaltyn Askar Oskombaev.