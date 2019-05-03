14:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Board of Directors of Centerra with new Kyrgyzstan’s representatives elected

Canadian company Centerra Gold Inc. announced results of elections of its Board of Directors. There are 3 representatives of Kyrgyzstan among 11 people.

Dushen Kasenov and Maksat Kobonbaev became new members of the Board of Directors from Kyrgyzstan. In addition, Askar Oskombaev remained in the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc. consists of 11 people. Kyrgyzstan is represented by two independent representatives and one member, who is dependent on Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.

Nurlan Kyshtobaev withdrew from the Board of Centerra Gold Inc. in 2018. He was replaced by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyrgyzaltyn Askar Oskombaev.
link:
views: 28
Print
Related
Избран состав совета директоров Centerra Gold Inc. с новыми представителями КР
Over 16.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine in 2018
На руднике «Кумтор» в 2018 году произвели более 16,6 тонны золота
И снова о зарплате. Депутатам не нравятся заработки в «Кыргызалтыне»
Эксплуатацию рудника «Кумтор» могут продлить
Правительство Кыргызстана вновь хочет пересмотреть соглашение по «Кумтору»
Более 9,5 тонны золота произвели на «Кумторе» с начала 2018 года
New equipment planned to be installed in Oncology Center in September
Popular
Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan