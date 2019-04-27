11:06
Bishkek residents invited to take part in All-Russian Victory Dictation

All-Russian historical «Victory Dictation» on the topic of events of the Great Patriotic War will take place in Bishkek on May 7. Official website of the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Bishkek reports.

The dictation is devoted to the events of the Great Patriotic War and is held in order to attract the general public to study the history of the 2nd World War, improve historical literacy and patriotic education of young people.

«The assignments include not only a chronicle of military events and the dates of battles, but also films about the war, literary works on a military theme. The recommended age of dictation participants is over 15 years old. The criteria for winning are simple: largest number of correct answers with a minimum time spent,» the center notes.

Deadline for registration to participate in the dictation is May 5.
