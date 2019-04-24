Kyrgyzstan has no obligation to sell Kyrgyzneftegaz to Russian Gazprom

Kyrgyzstan is not obliged to sell Kyrgyzneftegaz to Russian Gazprom. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, Kyrgyzneftegaz plant is outdated, the technology is old. Its modernization requires money.

«We signed a memorandum with Gazprom. If the Parliament approves it, then we will continue the deal. If not, we will look for new investors. There are no restrictions that we have to work with only one investor,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

MP Kenzhebek Bokoev stressed that the Parliament did not give instructions to look for a buyer for Kyrgyzneftegaz.

Recall, during the state visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Board of the Russian Gazprom PJSC Alexey Miller and the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov signed a roadmap on participation of Gazprom in the acquisition of property and assets of Kyrgyzneftegaz.