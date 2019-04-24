Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Prime Minister has not made a decision yet

Government of Kyrgyzstan has not yet decided what will happen to the uranium deposit. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

Deputy Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev asked what would happen to the uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that incorrect information about uranium was disseminated.

«YurAsia company was registered in 2004. In 2010, it obtained a license for exploration. In 2012, a license agreement was signed. Ishimbai Chunuev signed it. Extension of the agreement until 2015 was signed by Duishenbek Zilaliev. Everyone knew that uranium would be mined there. In 2016, the license was renewed again. Currently, exploration is ending. When Vladimir Putin came, documents were signed. They say that the money has already been transferred to the budget, but it is not true. Economy Polimers RU promised $30 million to Kara-Balta Mining Plant in form of assistance. We did not receive this money,» he said.

The Cabinet will study the issue and will make a decision only after discussion. «We need to investigate it and then decide whether the plant will work or not,» the PM added.

Recall, YurAsia company is going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta mining plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the Prime Minister ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.