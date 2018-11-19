Suspected of murder of prosecutor placed in temporary detention center

Head of the Municipal Property Department of the mayor’s office of Batken, Melis Kalykov, who is suspected of murder of a prosecutor, was placed in a temporary detention facility. Internal Affairs Department for Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.
One more criminal case was initiated in connection with the murder under the article: violation of the traffic safety and vehicle operation rules of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
Own sources informed 24.kg news agency that Anarbai Mamazhakypov went hunting with the suspect and six other prosecutor’s office employees. Later, a scuffle occurred in the car of the suspect during which the latter killed the prosecutor.