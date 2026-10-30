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World Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova wins silver

09:16, 30 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Member of women's wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan Meerim Zhumanazarova won a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

According to the agency, Zhumanazarova faced China's Jia Long in the final of the women's 68kg category, losing 3-4.

Zhumanazarova delivered a strong performance on her way to the final. In the round of 16, she defeated India's Srishti Srishti 5-1. In the quarterfinals, she defeated American Kennedy Alexis Blades 6-3, before overcoming Mongolia's Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan 5-1 in the semifinals.

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