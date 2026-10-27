World Wrestling Championships: Amantur Ismailov wins bronze

Kyrgyz wrestler Amantur Ismailov won a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, the Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Ismailov competed in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 72kg weight category.

He began his participation on October 25 with two consecutive victories over wrestlers from Turkey and China.

He lost to an Iranian opponent in the quarterfinals. The Iranian wrestler subsequently advanced to the final.

In the repechage, Ismailov defeated a Swedish wrestler, securing a chance to compete for bronze.

In the bronze-medal bout, the Kyrgyz wrestler faced an opponent from Russia and won 10–0.

This is Kyrgyzstan's second medal at the championships. Akzhol Makhmudov previously won a bronze medal.