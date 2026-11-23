Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won nine gold, five silver, and one bronze medal at the Thailand Open International Wrestling Tournament. The competitions took place from November 18 to 22 in the city of Si Racha, Thailand. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

More than 300 athletes from 14 countries participated in the tournament, which featured freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling.

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In the women’s wrestling events, Kyrgyz athletes secured five gold and two silver medals. The winners were:

Aidemi Asangazieva — in the under 53 kg weight category;

Asema Torogeldieva — under 55 kg;

Akylai Chynybaeva — under 65 kg;

Ayana Asmalikova — under 68 kg;

Asel Zhaparova — under 72 kg.

Albina Samylbekova (under 62 kg) and Ayana Asmalikova (under 76 kg) won silver medals.

Additionally, representatives of Kyrgyzstan won eight medals in competitions for athletes with hearing impairments in the U20 age category.

Gold medals were won by:

Tariel Sadyrbekov — in the under 60 kg weight category;

Abdyrasul Ismailov — under 63 kg;

Dinmukhamed Bigeldiev — under 67 kg;

Zhanbulat Kuseiinov — under 82 kg.

Smadiyar Zhumakadyrov (in the under 63 kg weight class), Artur Akopyan (under 77 kg), and Beksultan Sabiraliev (under 82 kg) won silver medals. Arlen Ulanov won bronze in the under 60 kg category.