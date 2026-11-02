Kyrgyzstan finishes World Wrestling Championships without gold medals
Kyrgyzstan’s national wrestling team won two silver and three bronze medals at the World Wrestling Championships held in Astana from October 24 to November 1. A total of 22 Kyrgyz athletes competed in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling.
The silver medalists were:
- Ernazar Akmataliev — freestyle wrestling, 70kg category;
- Meerim Zhumanazarova — women’s wrestling, 68kg category.
The bronze medalists were:
- Akhzhol Makhmudov — Greco-Roman wrestling, 82kg category;
- Amantur Ismailov — Greco-Roman wrestling, 72kg category;
- Malik Shavaev — freestyle wrestling, 86kg category.
In the team standings, Kyrgyzstan placed fifth in freestyle wrestling, 10th in women’s wrestling and 14th in Greco-Roman wrestling.
As a result, Kyrgyzstan has gone without a gold medal at the World Championships for the second year in a row. In 2025, the national team also won two silver and three bronze medals.
In 2024, the tournament featured only non-Olympic weight categories. Kyrgyz wrestlers had won gold medals at the championships in both 2023 and 2022.