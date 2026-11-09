Kyrgyzstan wins five medals at World Universal Combat Championships

Kyrgyz athletes won one gold, three silver and one bronze medal at the World Championships and World Junior Championships in Universal Combat held in Kemerovo, Russia. Torokeldi Rysmendeev, president of the Kyrgyz Universal Combat Federation, reported.

The competitions took place from November 1 to 8 and brought together 1,200 athletes of different age groups from 37 countries. Contests were held in two disciplines: Universal Combat and Universal Combat Light.

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In the 18–20 age category, Ramazan Aitkulov won gold in the under-75kg weight class.

In the senior category, silver medals went to Kubanychbek Akmatbekov (under 60kg, Light discipline), Zhenishbek Mambetov (under 80kg) and Bektemir Sadybekov (under 85kg).

Akylbek Ymanbekov won bronze in classical Universal Combat.