World Wrestling Championship: Akzhol Makhmudov wins bronze

Kyrgyzstani Akzhol Makhmudov won a bronze medal at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Astana (Kazakhstan). The Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In the weight category up to 82 kilograms, in the bout for bronze, he defeated Halishan Bahejiang (China) with a score of 6:5.

Previously, he defeated representatives of Egypt, Georgia and Azerbaijan, but in the semi-finals he lost to the wrestler from Turkey Yuksel Saricicek.

Akzhol Makhmudov is a two-time world champion, but in the weight category up to 77 kilograms.