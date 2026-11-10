Kyrgyzstani Bektur Zhorobekov wins gold at World Kickboxing Championship

Kyrgyzstani Bektur Zhorobekov won a gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championship. The tournament, held under the auspices of the Xtreme Fighting Championship, took place in Italy.

Zhorobekov competed in the under-77kg weight category.

In his opening bout, he defeated France’s Eric Denis to advance to the final, where he faced Italian athlete Angelo Palermo.

Zhorobekov won the decisive bout, claiming gold and becoming the 2026 world champion.

It is worth noting that in October, the Kyrgyz athlete also won gold medals at the WFMC Ultimate World Championships 2026, held in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

Competing in the over-46 age category and the under-75kg weight division, Zhorobekov became world champion in two disciplines: K-1 and Kick Light.

Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is an international organization that promotes mixed martial arts (MMA) events.