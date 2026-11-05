Meerim Zhumanazarova tops UWW world ranking

Kyrgyzstan’s wrestler Meerim Zhumanazarova has risen to the top of the UWW world ranking, the organization's official website says.

Related news World Wrestling Championships: Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova wins silver

The updated ranking was compiled following the World Wrestling Championships held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 2.

Zhumanazarova competed in the women's 68kg weight category and won a silver medal. She received 64,800 ranking points as the result.

Akzhol Makhmudov is ranked sixth. After winning bronze at the World Championships in Astana, he gained 36,800 points and climbed 42 places in the rankings.

Ernazar Akmataliev retained second place in the world rankings with 54,500 points.