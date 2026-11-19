Kyrgyzstan ranks among the countries with low small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) competitiveness, trailing Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This is stated in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) new Transition Report 2026–2027.

The report introduces an SME competitiveness index designed to assess the conditions for the development of small businesses in different countries.

According to the EBRD’s 2026 chart, Kyrgyzstan is in the lower part of the comparison group, while Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan received higher scores. Although Kyrgyzstan’s performance has improved over the past 10 years, the gap with countries that have more developed business ecosystems remains.

The index takes into account five key areas: access to bank lending, non-bank financing, the quality of legislation, entrepreneurs’ professional skills and the overall business environment.

According to the EBRD, these factors determine the ability of small businesses to grow, adopt new technologies, enter international markets and compete with larger companies.

The report pays particular attention to Uzbekistan. Experts note improvements in the business environment and legal framework for small businesses in the country. However, entrepreneurs continue to face difficulties accessing non-bank sources of financing.

Across the economies surveyed, the EBRD identifies limited access to capital, the need to improve entrepreneurs’ skills and the need to strengthen legal mechanisms supporting businesses as key challenges.

The bank does not, however, claim that all these obstacles are equally pronounced in Kyrgyzstan. Further analysis of the individual components of the index is needed to identify the specific reasons for the country’s lower ranking.

According to EBRD experts, small business development depends not only on the overall economic situation but also on targeted support measures for smaller companies. These include expanding access to financing, developing entrepreneurial skills and improving the legal environment.

The findings indicate that Kyrgyzstan needs to improve conditions for SME growth to narrow the gap with neighbouring countries.