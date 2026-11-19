The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) recorded a decline in governance indicators in Kyrgyzstan. Experts cite deteriorating assessments of press freedom and compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing standards among the reasons. This is stated in the bank’s new Transition Report 2026–2027.

According to the report, Kyrgyzstan’s governance score fell to 4.34 points in 2026, down from 4.41 a year earlier. In 2016, the score stood at 4.57.

The assessment is based on a scale of 1 to 10, with the highest score corresponding to the standards of a sustainable market economy.

The report notes a deterioration in governance indicators in Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

The situation varies across the countries. In Kyrgyzstan, according to the EBRD, improved perceptions of corruption were offset by declining scores for press freedom and compliance with international standards on combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Kyrgyzstan also trails several neighboring countries in governance quality: Kazakhstan scored 6.27 points, Uzbekistan 5.03 and Tajikistan 4.66.

EBRD experts also assessed other areas of the Kyrgyz economy.

The country’s competitiveness index edged up from 4.04 to 4.08 points. Kyrgyzstan ranks 31st among the 41 economies included in the bank’s comparative competitiveness ranking.

In terms of economic integration, the country ranks 32nd. Its score declined from 4.44 to 4.4 points.

At the same time, the EBRD reported positive developments in Kyrgyzstan’s financial sector.

The economic resilience score rose from 4.45 to 4.56 points. The improvement was attributed to a decline in the share of non-performing loans, stronger bank capital adequacy and increased liquidity.

Experts also noted an increase in stock market capitalization relative to GDP and higher trading activity.

Overall, the EBRD data point to mixed trends: Kyrgyzstan’s financial system is strengthening, while assessments of governance quality and press freedom remain a concern.

The Transition Report 2026–2027 focuses on economic competitiveness, business development, the adoption of artificial intelligence and structural reforms.

The EBRD notes that the governance indicators used in the report are based primarily on 2025 data and do not reflect all developments in 2026.