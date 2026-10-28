World Championship in Equestrian Distance Sports Tourism held in Kyrgyzstan

The first competitive stage of the World Championship in Equestrian Distance Sports Tourism was held in Cholpon-Ata on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake. The event featured a long-distance course with terrain navigation.

National teams from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Germany, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are taking part in the international competition. The championship runs from October 25 to 30, 2026, under the auspices of the International Federation of Sports Tourism and is organized by the Kyrgyz Republic’s Sports Tourism Federation.

The long-distance course was the first major test for the competitors. The discipline requires not only confident horsemanship but also the ability to navigate the terrain, choose the most efficient route, manage time and distribute energy throughout the course.

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Hosting the world championship in Issyk-Kul region is an important event for the development of sports tourism in Kyrgyzstan. The international competition allows athletes from different countries to exchange experience, strengthen sporting ties and showcase Kyrgyzstan’s unique natural conditions for equestrian tourism.

The previous World Championship in equestrian tourism was held in the Republic of Tatarstan in 2025, where Kyrgyzstan’s national team won silver. Athletes Anastasia Frolova and Alexandra Krasnoslobodtseva demonstrated a high level of skill and proudly represented Kyrgyzstan on the international stage. Both are once again members of the national team and are competing for medals.

The competition program continues, with a short-distance course featuring obstacles, a team race and a relay still to come. The final results and names of the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 30.