Bishkek to close cycling season, traffic restrictions planned

Bishkek will host the closing event of the 2026 cycling season on November 8. Everyone is welcome to participate, the Bishkek City Hall reports.

The cycling procession will start at 10 a.m. from Dair Asanov Victory Park. Participants will cover a 5.4-kilometer route.

The finish line will be at the Gazprom for Children sports and fitness complex.

Participant registration will take place at Victory Park from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

In connection with the cycling event, traffic will be temporarily restricted on the northern carriageway of Tokombaev Avenue in the westbound direction from 9:45 a. m. to 10:30 a. m.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance.