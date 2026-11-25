President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invited King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Andy Burnham to pay official visits to Kyrgyzstan in 2027, the presidential press service reported.

The invitations were extended on November 25 during Japarov’s meeting with the UK’s new Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Vicente Solera Ducar, who presented his credentials.

The president congratulated the diplomat on the start of his mission and noted that more than 30 years of relations between Kyrgyzstan and the United Kingdom had resulted in strong ties based on mutual trust and respect.

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Sadyr Japarov said Kyrgyzstan was interested in further developing trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as ties in the financial and banking sectors, education and tourism.

He emphasized that attracting foreign investment remained one of the country’s economic policy priorities and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to work with British businesses.

Particular attention was paid to arranging mutual high-level visits. Marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027, Japarov invited King Charles III and Prime Minister Andy Burnham to visit Kyrgyzstan.

For his part, Ambassador Vicente Solera Ducar noted the positive momentum in bilateral relations and growing interest among British tourists in Kyrgyzstan.

The diplomat also highlighted the interest among Kyrgyz citizens in finding employment in the United Kingdom.

He said the British side was ready to expand cooperation in clean energy, including the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project, the extraction of critical minerals, education and artificial intelligence.

The sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation with the London Stock Exchange.

The ambassador said a British parliamentary delegation was scheduled to visit Kyrgyzstan in December 2026.

At the end of the meeting, Japarov specifically praised the ambassador’s command of the Kyrgyz language and expressed interest in further strengthening relations between the two countries.