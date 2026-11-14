Two Kyrgyz football academies receive AFC elite status

Dostuk National Football Academy and Asylbek Momunov Academy have been granted elite academy status by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) announced.

Dostuk Academy has been awarded three-star status, the highest level under the AFC Elite Youth Scheme. The Asylbek Momunov Academy received two-star status. The KFU itself has also upgraded its membership in the program from one to two stars.

According to the KFU, the AFC recognized its long-term development strategy, regular youth competitions, nationwide system for identifying talented footballers and investment in football infrastructure.

The program aims to improve the quality of training for young players preparing to join professional clubs and national teams. The assessment covers coaching qualifications, competition organization, training facilities, medical support, education and the safety of academy students.

Participation also involves cooperation with AFC specialists, while international recognition can help academies attract sponsors and partners.

Academies must maintain compliance with the program’s requirements, with a reassessment scheduled every three years.

The Kyrgyz Football Union joined the AFC Elite Youth Scheme in April 2020, when it was awarded one-star status. In November 2024, the AFC renewed its membership at that level.