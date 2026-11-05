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Kyrgyzstani accused of large-scale fraud extradited from Georgia

17:11, 05 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan accused of large-scale fraud has been extradited from Georgia to Kyrgyzstan, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to investigators, the man, identified by the initials M. Zh., allegedly obtained money from a victim through deception under the pretext of entering into a car sale agreement.

The suspect then fled abroad to evade criminal liability.

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Following cooperation between Kyrgyzstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office and the competent authorities in Georgia, the accused was extradited to Kyrgyzstan.

He was brought to the country under escort by Interior Ministry officers and placed in a pretrial detention center.

The exact amount of the damage has not been disclosed.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said it continues efforts to locate and return citizens who are evading criminal prosecution abroad.

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