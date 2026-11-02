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Sadyr Japarov to visit Talas for opening of new stadium

09:55, 02 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will make a working visit to Talas region today, the presidential press service reported.

As part of the visit, the president will meet with local residents and hear reports from local government officials on the region’s current socioeconomic situation and its further development prospects.

Sadyr Japarov will also attend the official opening ceremony of Talas Arena, the new central stadium in the city of Talas.

Further details of the working visit have not yet been disclosed.

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