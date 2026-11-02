New 350-bed regional hospital will be built in Talas — Sadyr Japarov

A new 350-bed regional hospital and three 100-bed medical centers are planned to be built in Talas region. President Sadyr Japarov announced this at a meeting with residents of Talas city, Talas district and Bakai-Ata district.

According to him, large-scale construction of social facilities, road infrastructure development and modernization of the healthcare system are underway in the region.

«In the healthcare sector, a perinatal center is being built in Talas. Construction of a 25-bed hospital in Kopuro-Bazar village, Talas district, is 74 percent complete. Construction of a 100-bed building for the General Practice Center in Bakai-Ata district recently began,» the president said.

In 2027, the authorities plan to begin construction of a new 350-bed building for the Talas Regional Combined Hospital, as well as 100-bed general practice centers in Talas, Manas and Aitmatov districts.

Speaking about the region's economic development, Japarov noted that increased state budget revenues had made it possible to allocate more funding for regional development.

«In recent years, we have been working systematically to increase state budget revenues, improve tax and customs administration, and reduce the shadow economy. Our efforts have paid off, and the results achieved have had a positive impact on regional development,» he said.

According to the presidential administration, 29 facilities have been built in Talas region, including educational, cultural, social and industrial facilities.

A total of 366 million soms has been allocated for repairs, road development, drinking water supply and irrigation in Talas district. In Bakai-Ata district, 226 million soms has been earmarked for capital construction of 12 facilities.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of developing Jerooy gold deposit, expanding industry and supporting local producers to create jobs and increase budget revenues.

He separately instructed government agencies to continue efforts to organize regular passenger transport services between districts, regional centers and other parts of the country.

Sadyr Japarov also stressed the need to support the construction of a plum-processing plant in Bakai-Ata district.

According to the president, issues related to school and kindergarten construction, sports grounds and drinking water supply will be addressed gradually in the coming years.

Following his address, the head of state answered questions from local residents.