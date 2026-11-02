Talas budget grows fourfold, investment nearly 16-fold

Talas’s budget has more than quadrupled over the past five years, while investment has increased nearly 16-fold. These figures were presented to President Sadyr Japarov during his working visit to Talas region.

According to the presidential press service, Japarov was briefed on the city’s socio-economic development between 2021 and 2026, completed projects and future development plans.

The data show that Talas’s local budget increased from 224 million soms in 2021 to a projected 947.6 million soms in 2026.

Industrial output rose from 1.3 billion to a projected 3 billion soms. Investment, meanwhile, increased from 515.6 million to an expected 8.2 billion soms.

During this period, major projects worth a total of 11.8 billion soms were implemented in the city.

They include Balastan children’s entertainment center, Baatyrlar Central Park, the renovated central square, the K. Nurzhanov Alley, a branch of Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University, and Akylman Presidential Lyceum.

Thirty modern Yutong electric buses were purchased to improve public transport system.

Other projects included the construction of Talas Arena stadium, six mini-football pitches, an asphalt concrete plant and reinforced concrete plants.

In the social sector, 35 facilities underwent major renovations, while five new facilities were built.

Significant funds were also allocated to road infrastructure. From 2021 to 2026, 2.08 billion soms was allocated for this purpose from the national budget.

A total of 57.6 kilometers of roads were paved and 62 kilometers of sidewalks were built.

Future plans include paving another 12 kilometers of roads and building sidewalks, reconstructing the bus station, establishing a modern municipal bus fleet, and expanding drinking water supply and sewage systems.

The total cost of the planned projects is estimated at 1.1 billion soms.

It should be noted that the 2026 figures for the budget, industrial output and investment are projections, as the final results for the year have not yet been tallied.