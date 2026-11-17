President Sadyr Japarov has approved the Concept for the Rational Use of Land and Spatial Development of Kyrgyzstan through 2050. The head of state signed the corresponding decree.

The document aims to establish a sustainable model for the development of the country’s territories, ensure the rational use of land and water resources, preserve agricultural potential, and strengthen food, water, and infrastructure security.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with developing and approving, within three months, an action plan for the first phase of the concept’s implementation, covering the period from 2027 to 2030.

The document must specify the responsible government agencies, implementation timelines, funding sources, and the baseline and target indicators that will be used to evaluate the effectiveness of the concept’s implementation.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also instructed to ensure interdepartmental coordination and continuous monitoring of the execution of the planned measures.

Funding will be provided through the national and local budgets—as allocated for the relevant years—as well as through other sources not prohibited by law.

Oversight of the decree’s implementation has been assigned to the Department for Monitoring the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, which operates under the Presidential Administration.