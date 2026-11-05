President orders review of potential ban on production, import of energy drinks

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider banning the production and import of energy drinks in Kyrgyzstan within one month. The government must take measures in accordance with the law within six months. The head of state announced this in an address to the public.

According to Japarov, the initiative is driven by concerns about the impact of energy drink consumption on public health. He noted that the issue had been raised by citizens and members of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The president cited energy drink consumption figures for the country. In 2025, Kyrgyzstanis consumed 54,199 million liters of energy drinks, equivalent to approximately 129 million cans.

In the first half of 2026, consumption reached 36,083 million liters, or approximately 85.9 million cans.

Last year, 25,263 million liters of energy drinks were produced in Kyrgyzstan. Another 28.43 million liters were imported from Eurasian Economic Union member states and 1,239 million liters from other countries.

Sadyr Japarov also drew attention to the potential economic consequences of a ban.

According to his preliminary estimates, the state budget could lose approximately 1.5 billion soms in direct and indirect tax revenues.

Tax and customs revenues from the industry amounted to 1,104.1 billion soms in 2025 and 996.71 million soms in the first six months of 2026.

«The health of the nation, its citizens and future generations must not be measured in money,» the president said.

He stressed that he considers disease prevention more important than treating its consequences and urged the public to heed medical professionals' warnings about the risks associated with excessive energy drink consumption.