Six-month ban on energy drink imports proposed in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce a six-month ban on imports of non-alcoholic tonic energy drinks. A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

The proposed ban would cover drinks containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter, with a dry matter content exceeding 10 percent, and containing energy metabolism stimulants, including taurine, L-carnitine and glucuronolactone.

The draft provides for several exceptions. The ban would not apply to energy drinks transiting through Kyrgyzstan or to consignments shipped or paid for before the restrictions come into force. In the latter case, the products must be imported into the country within one month, provided supporting documents are available.

An exception would also apply to non-alcoholic tonic drinks that do not qualify as energy drinks, subject to confirmation from the Ministry of Health.

The Customs Service and the Border Service are proposed to be tasked with preventing the illegal import of such products.

The State Tax Service would be required to take measures to prevent the issuance of excise stamps for beverages labeled as “energy drinks” and their import from Eurasian Economic Union member states.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce would notify the World Trade Organization and the Eurasian Economic Commission of the restrictions, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would inform the CIS Executive Committee.

The draft specifically proposes a ban on the import of certain energy drinks, not on their sale within the country.