One in five schoolchildren in Bishkek consumes energy drinks

More than 22 percent of high school students in Bishkek consume energy drinks, with nearly 40 percent of them doing so at least three times a week. These are the findings of a study conducted in the capital in 2026.

The data are cited in the explanatory note to a draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution proposing a six-month temporary ban on energy drink imports into Kyrgyzstan.

The study involved 231 high school students. Additionally, experts surveyed 34 retail outlets.

It was found that energy drinks remain easily accessible to teenagers. They purchase them near their homes, near educational institutions, and even directly within school cafeterias.

Another concern is the sugar content. The median amount of sugar in the small packages examined was about 55 grams. This is more than twice the World Health Organization’s recommended daily limit of 25 grams of free sugars.

The explanatory note states that regular consumption of energy drinks is associated with risks including sleep disturbances, increased blood pressure and other health problems. Excessive consumption may pose particular risks to children and adolescents.

The authors of the draft resolution believe that the easy availability of energy drinks to minors calls for additional restrictions.

Related news Six-month ban on energy drink imports proposed in Kyrgyzstan

According to the National Statistical Committee, Kyrgyzstan imported 274.4 million liters of non-alcoholic beverages worth 11.4 billion soms in 2025. In the first eight months of 2026, imports amounted to 211 million liters worth 10 billion soms. The main suppliers were Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia.

However, these figures cover the entire product category 2202, which includes other non-alcoholic beverages and not only energy drinks.