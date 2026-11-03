Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss improvement of customs administration

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk met with Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the Russian government's press service reported.

The sides discussed current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including the development of industrial cooperation and customs relations.

Particular attention was paid to expanding production ties between enterprises in the two countries, implementing joint industrial projects and creating conditions for sustainable cross-border production chains involving three or more Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states.

Overchuk and Amangeldiev also discussed ways to further improve customs administration, enhance information exchange and increase the efficiency of customs services.

The sides emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts within the EAEU in implementing joint initiatives aimed at strengthening industrial capacity and ensuring sustainable economic growth.