Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev met with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Najy Benhassine and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Deputy Director General for Central and West Asia Yong Ye, the Cabinet reported.

According to the Cabinet, the sides discussed prospects for further cooperation and support for priority areas of the country’s socio-economic development.

“Over the past four years, Kyrgyzstan has recorded high rates of economic growth. Average annual real GDP growth stood at 10.2 percent. Positive momentum has continued this year. GDP growth reached 10.5 percent in the first ten months of 2026, one of the highest rates in the world. Investment in fixed assets increased by 62.9 percent,” Kasymaliev said.

He recalled that on October 21, President Sadyr Japarov outlined strategic objectives for the next five years at a nationwide meeting.

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“The Cabinet of Ministers is currently working to implement these strategic objectives with the support of the World Bank and the ADB. This requires attracting investment, continuing systemic reforms and further expanding cooperation with international financial institutions,” Adylbek Kasymaliev stressed.

In turn, representatives of the international financial institutions expressed their readiness to support the implementation of the planned reforms.