Kyrgyzstan’s security services have identified problems in the activities of state and municipal authorities, including breaches of secrecy requirements, unauthorized contacts between officials and foreign nationals, and abuse of official positions. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Maksat Asanaliev announced this at a meeting on the country’s socioeconomic development and improving the effectiveness of public administration.

He noted that national security agencies continuously monitor the activities of central and local government bodies. This has revealed four major problems.

The first concerns inadequate safeguards for classified information and systematic violations of procedures for handling restricted-access information.

The second involves inappropriate conduct by certain officials both during and outside working hours. Such behavior undermines the reputation of the civil service, damages the standing of government agencies and erodes public trust in the authorities, the SCNS Chairman said.

The third concerns unauthorized contacts between civil servants and foreign nationals, as well as statements made without coordination with government agencies authorized to conduct foreign policy.

The fourth involves cases of officials abusing their positions for personal gain and violating citizens’ rights.