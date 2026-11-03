SCNS uncovers systemic corruption scheme at weight control stations

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has uncovered systematic extortion at vehicle weight and dimension control stations (WDC), where truck drivers were allegedly required to pay money to pass through without penalties for exceeding established weight and size limits.

Following operational and investigative activities, SCNS officers detained several WDC employees at five control stations in Chui region on October 28, 2026. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to the SCNS, the corruption scheme allowed heavy vehicles exceeding established limits to pass through without proper controls, creating risks of damage to roads and undermining state interests.

Further investigative and operational measures are underway to identify all those involved and establish the full circumstances of the alleged illegal activities.