Kyrgyzstan’s U15 team finishes 2nd in group at FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival

Kyrgyzstan's youth national team has completed the group stage at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan, the official page of Kyrgyzstan's youth football teams says.

The tournament, featuring teams of players aged 15 and under, is being held in Baku.

Kyrgyzstanis defeated their counterparts from Uganda, Equatorial Guinea and Tonga, lost to Ecuador and drew with Cape Verde.

The Kyrgyz team finished second in Group U and will now compete in League B against teams that also finished second in their respective groups.

A total of 190 teams featuring players born in 2011 and 2012 are taking part in the tournament. Matches are played in an unusual 8-a-side format on reduced-size pitches. The participants are divided into 32 groups, with the Kyrgyzstan’s team—led by head coach Vladimir Salo—placed in Group U.