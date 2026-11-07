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Dostuk crowned Women's Football Champion of Kyrgyzstan 2026

12:14, 07 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Dostuk have won the 2026 Women's Football Championship of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

The final match of the season took place in Bishkek on November 6, with Asiagol facing Dostuk.

Dostuk secured a 2-0 victory, overtaking their opponents in the standings to claim the championship title and gold medals.

Next year, Dostuk will represent Kyrgyzstan in the AFC Women's Champions League.

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