Kyrgyzstan’s U23 team to play friendly matches against Russia in Turkey

Two friendly matches between the U23 national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Russia will be held in the Turkish city of Derince, the Russian team’s press service reported.

The games will be part of the teams’ training camp. The Russian players encountered a minor travel disruption before departing for Turkey: their initial flight was canceled, but their tickets were eventually exchanged and the team set off for the training camp.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s senior national team is holding its training camp in Vietnam, the Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The team will also play friendly matches against Chinese Taipei and Vietnam in Nam Dinh. The games are scheduled for November 13 and 15 as part of the VFF International Friendly Cup 2026.