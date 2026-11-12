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AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Northern Mariana Islands

10:05, 12 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Kyrgyzstan’s U17 national football team made a strong start at the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

According to the KFU, in their opening match of the home qualifying campaign, the team coached by Igor Kudrenko faced their counterparts from the Northern Mariana Islands.

The match ended in a 12-0 victory for Kyrgyzstan.

The goals were scored by Alymbek Isaev (3), Ariet Abilov (2), Erzhan Askerbekov (2), Bayel Mirlanov (2), Salavat Alimzhanov, Emir Emilyev and Azizkhon Khodzhaev.

The victory sent Kyrgyzstan to the top of their qualifying group.

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