Kyrgyzstan’s U15 team defeats Qatar at FIFA World Cup and Festival

Kyrgyzstan’s U15 football team defeated Qatar in the quarterfinals of Division B at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival in Azerbaijan today, the official account of Kyrgyzstan’s youth national teams reports.

The match ended 2-1, with Amangeldy Asanbekov and Bayel Zhanyshbekov scoring for Kyrgyzstan.

The team will now face China for a place among the tournament’s top 50. China advanced after defeating Malaysia at the same stage.

A total of 190 teams featuring players born in 2011 and 2012 are competing in the tournament. Matches are played in an unusual 8-a-side format on reduced-size pitches.

Kyrgyzstan finished second in Group U and qualified for Division B, which features teams that placed second in their respective groups.