Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev discussed expanding bilateral cooperation with Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova, including the construction of a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China via Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place on November 19 in Avaza National Tourist Zone in the city of Turkmenbashi, as part of a working visit by a Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation.

The sides discussed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary ties, as well as cooperation in trade and economy, energy, transport, and cultural and humanitarian affairs.

Marlen Mamataliev noted that the historical and spiritual ties between the two peoples provide a foundation for developing relations between the countries. He said it was now important to move from established dialogue to implementing specific projects and joint initiatives.

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Particular attention was paid to energy cooperation. The Speaker stressed the importance of continuing electricity supplies from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan and proposed exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in the supply of gas and petroleum products.

He also called for accelerating the implementation of the major project to build a gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China through Kyrgyzstan.

In transport and logistics, Mamataliev proposed developing international freight traffic along the Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Russia route, with further access to western markets. The sides also discussed expanding cargo transportation through Kyrgyzstan to China and Southeast Asian countries.

“The development of transport corridors will not only strengthen economic ties between our countries but also enhance Central Asia’s role in international trade. We are ready to promote joint projects in this area,” he said.

Speaking about trade and economic cooperation, Mamataliev highlighted the need to increase bilateral trade, expand contacts between business communities, and attract Turkmen investment to Kyrgyzstan.

To achieve this, he said, the Kyrgyz-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission should step up its work and ensure the implementation of agreements reached previously.

The sides also discussed strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, including the activities of parliamentary friendship groups, exchanges of delegations, and sharing legislative experience. Marlen Mamataliev emphasized the importance of cooperation within the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and other international platforms.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also on the agenda, including culture days, festivals and exhibitions, as well as greater exchanges of experience in science, education, healthcare, and sports.

Gulmanova, in turn, gave a positive assessment of the development of Kyrgyzstan—Turkmenistan relations and expressed interest in strengthening ties between the parliaments of the two countries.

She also invited Mamataliev to attend the Women-Leaders Summit, scheduled for 2028.