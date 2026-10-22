Kyrgyzstan helps draft report on Armenia’s possible EAEU withdrawal

Members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan have presented a report on the potential consequences of Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The report includes information on measures taken by Armenia toward joining the European Union, an analysis of the compatibility between the legal frameworks of the EAEU and the EU (specifically, the obligations Armenia has under its EAEU membership versus those associated with EU accession), and details on legal mechanisms designed to mitigate risks arising from a decision to join the EU. It also provides assessments of the potential consequences should the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Economic Union of May 29, 2014 be suspended with respect to Armenia.

The report further states that Armenia’s compliance with EU membership requirements would result in a breach of its obligations to the EAEU. Consequently, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan reserve the right to consider suspending Armenia’s participation in the Union.

The authors of the report also noted that suspending Armenia’s EAEU membership would lead to the reinstatement of customs controls and taxation, and would result in stricter conditions for labor migration for Armenian citizens.

The report has been submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission for formal transmission to the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstani President Sadyr Japarov, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On January 9, 2025, the government of Armenia approved a draft law on the republic’s accession to the European Union. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the decision for the country to join the EU must be made through a nationwide referendum.

According to him, while Armenia is comfortable within the EAEU, the government recognizes that a significant part of the population wishes for the state to join the European Union.