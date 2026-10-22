Kyrgyzstan to impose 90-day price caps on coal

Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce state regulation of coal prices for a period of 90 days. This measure is intended to prevent unjustified price hikes during the heating season and ensure that the fuel remains affordable for the public. Representatives of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service announced this on Birinchi Radio.

As part of this regulation, the state will set maximum allowable prices for coal. Sellers will be prohibited from selling the fuel above the established price ceiling.

Specific price limits have not yet been announced; they are set to be determined and published at a later date.

Depending on the situation in the coal market, the duration of this state regulation may be extended.

Similar measures have been implemented in the past. Starting October 1, 2025, Kyrgyzstan also imposed state regulation on coal prices for 90 days, with maximum fuel costs established separately for various regions, as well as for the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

According to the Antimonopoly Service, in early October 2026, coal from Kara-Keche and Min-Kush fields was being sold in Tokmok for 6,200 to 6,500 soms per tonne. At that time, the agency reported that there were sufficient fuel reserves and no signs of panic buying.

The regulation is designed to prevent speculative price increases during periods of high demand for coal.